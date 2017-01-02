Maserati Ghibli crashes on M6

A luxury car suffered major damage in a two-vehicle crash on the motorway.

The silver Maserati Ghibli, priced at around £70,000 brand new, was involved in the crash on the northbound M6 between Great Barr and Spaghetti Junction on New Year's Day.

The crash, shortly after 3pm, resulted in the brief closure of three lanes while the car was moved to the hard shoulder.

A spokesman for Highways England, said: "All lanes reopened within the hour and there were no residual delays."