How slim star Lisa binned takeaways to shed SIX stone in 11 months

A mother-of-nine has transformed her life by shredding six stone in 11 months, achieving her dream weight and changing her and her children's lives.

Lisa Davis, from Fallings Park in Wolverhampton, is now looking to spread her success.

She begins her new career as a Slimming World consultant where she plans to help others to change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams.

Lisa joined her local Slimming World group at Fallings Park Methodist Church in January when she decided that after looking after her nine children for many years, it was now time to start looking at herself too.

She decided that her old days of grabbing food and takeaways whilst dashing around with the children needed to be a thing of the past.

In 11 months, Lisa dropped from a size 22 to a size 8.

She said: "I have been overweight all my life and really didn't want my children to follow in my footsteps.

"What I loved about the plan I was on was that the whole family were eating the same meals as me and not even realising that they were changing their eating habits to a much healthier way of life.

"Now, from an early age, my children are now making healthier choices in their own food too.

"At first, I was very sceptical about how it was possible to to eat so much and still lose weight at the same time."

Lisa and her husband also joined the gym, something they never thought they would do.

Lisa added: "Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK not just for adults, but children too and that’s why I've decided to become a Slimming World consultant, so that busy mums like me can start helping themselves and their families to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

"I'm really looking forward to supporting members throughout their journeys as I believe support is so important."

Lisa is opening her own group at St Gregory's Church in Wednesfield on January 9 2017 at 9.15am, just 12 months after she began her own journey.

To join, call Lisa on 07429 583921.