Birmingham Airport flight to New York forced to land after mechanical issue

A flight from Birmingham to New York was diverted back to London after a 'mechanical issue'.

The American Airlines flight, AA131, was scheduled to depart Birmingham Airport at 9am today.

But after leaving at 12.11pm, the Boeing 757 turned around over the west of Ireland, landing at London Heathrow.

It then took off from Heathrow for John F Kennedy International Airport.

A spokesman for American Airlines said: "American Airlines flight 131, from Birmingham to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, returned to London Heathrow due to a mechanical issue.

"The aircraft landed safely and taxied to the gate."

The spokesman said the airline's maintenance team checked on the aircraft before it departed for New York again.

He added: "We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience."

The flight was due in to New York, 2.23pm local time.

The delayed take-off from Birmingham led to frustration for some passengers.

Rupert J Myers ‏tweeted: "American Airlines flight AA131 BHX-JFK. Stuck at gate, 2h38m delay and counting, no personal screens, old plane. Money back plz."