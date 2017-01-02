Amazing images caught by amateur photographers

A camera club has rewarded current members for their picture perfect work, and is calling on new people to get involved.

Hagley Camera Club offers tuition to those wishing to improve their skills behind the lens, as well as recognising the best snaps taken by its members in a series of competitions held across the year.

The club's variety of meeting styles enable attendees to both build upon their own photographic abilities, and to learn more from others, including through practical sessions, member presentations and talks from visiting lecturers.

Chair of the club, Richard Harding, said: "We're a little different from other camera clubs in that we don't categorise members by ability level, and aim to be inclusive of all.

"We run a mix of practical, digital editing, tuition, lecture, critique and competition evenings throughout the year."

Throughout the year members have had the chance to submit their best three shots into five competitions held by the club, accruing points for their entries and winnings which are then added up to find an overall winner for the entire year.

Members are allowed to submit up to three entries per competition, and there were a total of five competitions during the year. Points are awarded for the top five.

Securing first place for the year was Craig Walton, whose striking image of Southwark Cathedral's stunning ceiling certainly shows off his considerable photographic talents.

Phil Homer was a worthy second, and it is clear to see why he scored so highly with the nostalgia that is evoked by his shot of a young boy reading what appears to be an old copy of The Stourbridge Chronicle.

Taking third place was Kevin Howell, with his perfectly captured and very serene picture of a windmill, while chair Richard Harding achieved fourth and should be particularly proud of his atmospheric picture of the mysterious 'Lady in the Lake'.

Coming in a more than respectable fifth place was Sue Cutler, a glimpse of whom can be seen in the photograph thanks to her effective use of the reflection in a vintage aeroplane's propellers and nose cone.

Despite the name, the club is actually based in Wordsley, meeting at Holy Trinity Church Hall every Tuesday at 8pm.

The first meeting of the New Year will be on Tuesday, January 10, where attendees will be able to explore any new camera kit Santa might have brought them for Christmas.

A practical evening will take place the following week on January 17, and there will be a 'get to know your camera' evening two weeks later on January 24.

"This will be ideal for new members looking to understand a bit more about photography and their cameras, to come and check us out," added Richard.

More details including a selection of photos taken by members are available at http://www.hagleycameraclub.co.uk/ or by searching for 'Hagley Camera Club' on Facebook.

The club also has lots of useful tips and tutorials written by its members, which are free to download from its website.