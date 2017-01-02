Take a virtual ride on the West Bromwich Ferris wheel

A rare Ferris wheel has been delighting visitors to West Bromwich's continental festive market, after being discovered at a showman's yard in Devon and restored to working order.

The 45 foot funfair ride has been on a tour of the Midlands in the past few months, having also been seen at Wolverhampton's West Park, a school fete in Malvern and outside Coventry cathedral.

However if it wasn't for Matthew Jones and his family, who run the popular fair at the Black Country Living Museum and have been working at carnivals for five generations, it would still be in the yard in Cullompton.

Matthew, 48, explained: "My uncle Steve found out about it from the guy who works down there. My dad David passed away eight years ago, and he always wanted a Ferris wheel."

Matthew believes that the Ferris wheel dates back to either the late 1800s and early 1900s, and with the help of his team of engineers he was able to carry out the required repairs, including to the central supporting towers.

With its 12 cars the Ferris wheel can carry up to 24 people, and the attraction has been at the heart of Sandwell’s first-ever continental Christmas market, taking place on the High Street between Kings Square and Queens Square.

Matthew added: "I've offered the Ferris wheel to the Black Country Living Museum. It would make me really happy if it can stay there."

In the meantime the attraction is available to rent by contacting him here.