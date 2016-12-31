Where are the busiest fire stations in the Black Country?

Three call-outs a day to one every three days - figures have come out revealing where the busiest, and quietest fire stations in the Black Country.

West Bromwich tops the call-out list with 1,172 calls, followed by Fallings Park in Wolverhampton with 1,072 and Wolverhampton with 888.

The stations with the fewest call-outs were Wednesbury with 119 calls, Tettenhall with 136 and Aldridge with 283.

The figures are for the whole of last year.

Many call-outs for the stations are false alarms, which are down to malicious reasons, good intent or equipment.

Out of the 1,172 call-outs for the 24 hour fire crews from West Bromwich, 204 were equipment false alarms, 129 were for good intent and 11 were malicious false alarms.

A total of 529 call-outs were for outdoor fires, while 80 were for road traffic incidents, 98 were for rescues and 118 were for property fires.

The fire station opened in 1973, and has three vehicles.

As for Wednesbury, which opened in 1986 and has three vehicles, crews were called out to 13 equipment false alarms and 13 'good intent' false alarms, plus one malicious false alarm.

They had calls to nine outdoor fires, 17 road traffic incidents, 31 rescues and 35 property fires.

West Bromwich fire station has up to eight firefighters on call at any time, but have a group of 40 full-time staff to choose from. The work is split into four shifts - red, white, blue and green.

Watch commander Jason Hadley said: "It doesn't surprise me we're the busiest station in the area.

"We are 24-hour and often cover for other stations when they finish at 10pm."

He added: "On false alarms, we rather people have a working alarm in their home than us not being called out when a fire is taking place."