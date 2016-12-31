Walsall care home is good to go after inspection

A care home, which was placed in special measures by a health watchdog 17 months ago, has now been rated ‘good’ after rapid improvement.

Hilton Rose Retirement Home on Broadway North, Walsall, faced the threat of closure in August 2015 after serious concerns were raised.

But now the home has gone from a rating of ‘inadequate’ to ‘good.’

Last year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) released a report announcing it was placing Hilton Rose in special measures after find a host of failings at the home, including residents not being properly protected from abuse and call bells being out of reach.

Helen Hampton-Cornforth, 43, from Sutton Coldfield, who has run the home for the past 12 years, said after that inspection: “Everything is being put in place to put everything right so we can get a different rating next time when they come back.”

The home was inspected several months later and the CQC took it out of special measures, but still demanded the home improve and rated it requires improvement in every area and overall.

But now a report released this month has praised the home in rating it ‘good’, stating the residents ‘felt safe’ and were being well supported. It rated it good for its safety, effectiveness, leadership and level of caring.

Supported

The report said: “People were supported by a staff team who knew how to keep people safe from the risk of harm and abuse. People were kept safe as potential risks had been assessed and staff were working in ways to reduce these risks.

“People were supported by sufficient numbers of staff who had been recruited safely. People received their medicines as prescribed from suitably trained staff.”

Ms Hampton-Cornforth said she was ‘so proud’ of the home’s turnaround, adding: “We got four goods out of the five with just one area needing improvement.

“We have done massive amounts of work in the last year to turn it around. It is massive, I am so proud.

“We’ve had massive feedback from people who have said they can see the improvements we have made and they are happy.”

Asked about how staff felt at the time of the inadequate rating and how they have picked themselves up, she added: “All the girls were really upset and devastated.

“All the staff have worked here a long time, I am probably the newest member here, and they were very upset.

“Morale was low but it was about building up from that. We did a lot of training with the staff and work to the home as well.”