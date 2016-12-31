Wall collapse set to cost more than £200,000 to fix

A 12ft wall that collapsed two years ago could cost council bosses more than £200,000 to rebuild.

The wall fell into Stacey Close, Old Hill, in June 2014.

Council bosses have now said that they are looking to appoint a contractor to undertake the 'major structural works' in fear that it could collapse and 'lead to serious injury or a fatality'.

The council report states that the anticipated value of the contract is in the region of £239,885.

The wall also fell into the rear of Clyde Street causing neighbouring properties distress.

Orange barriers remained in place following the collapse but concern resident, Robert Mooney, claimed earlier this year that despite several visits from council officers still nothing was being done.

It was decided in October that Sutton Coldfield Construction will undertake the work.

Mr Mooney spoke of his delight in the matter finally nearing a resolution.

He said: "It has been a three year battle and I am happy that something will be done about this. I have heard that work is expected to start in January, so we shall see.

"When it goes ahead I will be very pleased."

The report to the Interim Director of Neighbourhood Services states that six companies were sent the tender documents - with one estimating a cost of around £422,000 for the repair work.

It says: "The contract is required to undertake major structural works to the gardens, outbuildings, foundations and retaining walls at the side of 16 Stacey Close and the rear of Clyde Street Properties.

"The collapsed wall is in the ownership of Sandwell MBC, and therefore the council is responsible for its upkeep."

Around 28 cubic meters of soil will be excavated per garden, including the demolition and replacement of one garage/workshop in the rear garden of one of the private properties, as it is built next to the partially collapsed wall.

Re-instatement works to the rear gardens once the retaining wall has been completed will include slabs to pathways and dividing fences.

A fence will also be installed on top of the new retaining wall.

A section of the un-adopted highway at the top of Stacey close will need to be removed and re-instated so that the concrete footing and retaining wall can be installed.

Other repair options were also considered by council bosses including steel ties through a concrete facing into the ground behind, a precast wall craned into location and fencing in lieu of brickwork to the top of the proposed retaining wall.

It was decided that a replacement wall would be built with the design altered to reduce the amount of brickwork needed.

If a new wall was rebuilt mirroring the existing wall, then no planning permission would be required.