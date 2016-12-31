Save our pubs! Calls for action to protect venues at the heart of communities

Pubs must be given greater protection from redevelopment, campaigners have said, after it was revealed more than 2,000 had now been safeguarded.

Several pubs in the Black Country and Staffordshire have been made assets of community value (ACV). in a bid to stop them from closing. The status makes it more difficult for developers to covert or knock down pubs which are still open.

The Campaign for Real Ale has called on the Government to introduce new measures to ensure owners must always seek planning permission before any changes are made.

Colin Valentine, CAMRA’s National Chairman says: "It is heartening that so many communities across England have spent so much time going through the process of nominating their pub as an Asset of Community Value. This shows a huge appetite for protecting pubs, which are more than just businesses – they are invaluable landmarks in our communities.

"All we are asking for a level playing field where a planning application on a pub has to go through the full planning process."

The Harrowby Arms in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, and The Abbey in Bearwood, Smethwick are among pubs which have staved off the threat of development thanks in part to their ACV status.

In Wolverhampton, The Ashmore, Wednesfield, The Claregate, in Tettenhall, and The Fountain Inn in Walsall are also secured.

John Nightingale, from the Wolverhampton branch, added: "We have three pubs in Wolverhampton that are AVCs at present and we hope to get more within the region over the next year."

Several pubs also grace the list from the Dudley borough.

The Severn Stars, Sedgley, The Hare and Hounds, Wollescote, The Round of Beef, in Colley Gate, The Haden Cross in Old Hill and The Tenth Lock, in Brierley Hill are all present.

Councillor Paul Brothwood, Dudley borough leader for UKIP, said: "We fought a long and hard battle to save the Severn Stars in Sedgley, and Bill put a lot of time and effort into it.

"We are willing to work with any landlords that are being attacked by these cooperate companies that are trying to take over their pubs. We want to do all we can to save them.

"We fully support Camra with their campaign in our area, as they are huge parts of the community."

However, it has not all been joy for watering holes in the region.

It was revealed earlier this year that The Maypole Inn in Halesowen and The Summerhouse in Woodsetton would be torn down and replaced by Co-Operative convenience stores.

Punters were left devastated by the ruling.

Previous campaigns were launched to try and save both pubs and appeared to have been successful when Dudley Council threw out the applications in 2015.