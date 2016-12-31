How police will spy on their own officers to root out paedophile Pcs

Police will spy on their own officers to root out paedophiles and those who sexually exploit vulnerable victims of crime.

The move by West Midlands Police comes after former constable Allan Richards was jailed for 22 years after sexually abusing boys over 30 years by abusing his position with the force.

Senior officers twice failed to stop him despite complaints and suspicions about his behaviour.

Officers and staff who have worked at West Midlands Police for more than 10 years will also undergo new vetting, according to details released by Deputy Chief Constable Louisa Rolfe in a report to the Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson.

"West Midlands Police recognises there are a small number of police officers and staff who abuse and exploit vulnerable individuals whom they have come into contact with as part of their role," said Mrs Rolfe's in the report".

"The public have an expectation that everything possible is done to remove the risk posed by similar behaviour.

"Measures are in place currently within West Midlands Police and Professional Standards Department to tackle this issue. In order to keep pace and reduce this trend, various covert and overt methods have been adopted and some are being developed. Some of which are technology based. The Professional Standards Department has reviewed its current working practices to identify any out dated, overburdened or inefficient processes."

The report, entitled 'Preventing and detecting crimes involving vulnerable people perpetrated by police officers and staff' states that it is a priority to re-vet staff in its firearms unit and the public protection unit which deals with vulnerable victims such as those who have been sexually assaulted or abused.

It states: "New recruits to West Midlands Police undergo rigorous vetting checks including checks with the police force where the person currently resides and over the last five years. Additionally specific posts, departments and roles are subject to enhanced vetting checks. The force is currently in the process of re-vetting staff who have been in the organisation for over 10 years. The public protection unit is a priority department for this re-vetting as is the firearms unit."

Richards, who was also a Scout master, was branded as posing a 'continuing significant risk of serious harm to the public' as he was sentenced for 40 convictions against 23 boys in November.

His crimes included rape and indecent assaults dating back to the 1970s against 23 victims, 17 of which were abused or exploited.

Over two trials, Birmingham Crown Court was told the defendant, now aged 54, sexually abused boys at police stations, at Scout camps, in swimming pools, in a park, at his home, and other locations that cannot be disclosed.

WATCH: West Midlands Police's apology to Allan Richards' victims

Some of his victims were from troubled backgrounds and already victims of sexual offences.

Mrs Rolfe's report added: "Investigating allegations where information suggests that a police officer or member of police staff is engaged in inappropriate or criminal activity with an adult or children in a vulnerable position through their personal circumstances, is done initially by the Professional Standards Department . The majority of these cases are independently investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) as they are classed as serious corruption.

"Where possible West Midlands Police works closely with the IPCC in support of their investigations and offer specialist support where needed. Further work is to be done to ensure both the IPCC and West Midlands Police have the required skillset and knowledge to fully support these complex investigations."