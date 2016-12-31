Former Stafford Rangers player Matt Carragher dies aged 40

A former footballer who starred for Stafford Rangers has died aged just 40.

Matt Carragher played 221 appearances for Port Vale, where he was club captain and a fans' favourite, before he played eight games for Rangers between August and November 2003.

The Port Vale Supporters' Club posted on their Facebook page that he had died peacefully.

Mr Carragher captained Port Vale's team to victory in the LDV Vans Trophy final against Brentford in 2001.

Port Vale's official club account tweeted: "We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Vale captain Matt Carragher. Our thoughts are with his friends & family at this time."

The club's fans held a minute's applause in his memory before their home match against Chesterfield last night (Fri).

The defender also played for Wigan Athletic and saw his career out at Macclesfield Town.

Wigan Athletic's account posted: "We are deeply saddened to hear former defender Matty Carragher has died. Sincere condolences to his family."

His former manager at Wigan, Graham Barrow, said: "Matty was a real talent, I felt he could have played at the highest level. He has gone way too early, it’s so sad.”