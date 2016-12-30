Work uncovers long lost gems at Smethwick council house building

Cleaning work on a Grade II-listed council building in the Black Country has uncovered historic features – including a coat of arms.

Refurbishment work on Smethwick Council House started last month aiming to repair crumbling terracotta masonry and other general maintenance.

Sandwell Council bosses gave the revamp the go-ahead in July, with work being carried out by Stone Edge. The building, located on High Street, was built in the early 20th century.

This week council chiefs revealed cleaning of the terracotta exterior had been completed and had revealed a ‘glorious’ coat of arms.

Sandwell Council tweeted: “Cleaning of the terracotta facade at Smethwick Council House is now finished.

“The work has revealed this coat of arms in all its glory.”

When work got under way last month, council leader Steve Eling said it would benefit Sandwell residents for years to come.

He told the Express & Star: “Smethwick Council House has a long-term history in Sandwell that is being maintained for the benefit of generations to come.

"The historic building has served the people of Sandwell for one hundred years and the repair work will secure the building for the community for many years into the future.”

The main entrance of Smethwick Council House has pastel-coloured terracotta brickwork spread around it, and it also features in patterns across the frontage of the building.

Councillor Eling said the authority had a ‘responsibility’ to maintain buildings which are viewed as important by people in the borough. The early 20th century building was once the main base for councillors in Smethwick. It’s now used by Sandwell Council as a local area office and for housing inquires.

Councillor Eling estimated the revamp work will take months.

He said: “The council house is the town office for Smethwick, which holds services such as the council’s housing and all neighbourhood services.

“Meetings also take place inside such as for community organisations who use it, but not council committee meetings.”

The repair work being carried out requires specialist skills, Councillor Eling added.