Sainsbury's closing its Merry Hill supermarket for the final time today

Sainsbury’s in Merry Hill will close its doors today – with the loss of almost 200 jobs.

Sainsbury's is closing its supermarket at Merry Hill

It will be the second major jobs blow to the shopping centre this year, after BHS closed in August with the loss of nearly 100 staff.

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said 193 jobs were at risk, but the company will ‘look to redeploy people wherever possible.’

Sainsbury’s has been based at the centre – now owned by property group Intu – since 1989

The Sainsbury’s spokesman added: “Like all retailers, we keep our estate under review to ensure our business is operating as efficiently as possible.”

The decision to shut the branch down was revealed by the Express & Star in September.

The closure was described ‘disrepectful’ by a trade union chief with hundreds signing a petition to try and save it.

