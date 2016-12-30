Police vow to act on street beggars asking for cash in Bearwood

Action will be taken on beggars with police vowing to issue notices to those caught asking shoppers for money.

Community Protection Notices (CPN) will be handed out in the Bearwood area with failure to comply resulting in a court summons or arrest.

Officers say once a CPN has been issued the beggar will not be able to return to the area for a set amount of time or carry out certain activities.

Begging has increased in the town on Bearwood Road and the Aldi supermarket car park in recent months.

Smethwick Police Team stated on Facebook they had been working with beggars in the area to get them the right support.

In the Facebook post, Sergeant Paul Shannaghan states: “The beggars in Bearwood have been supported and to my knowledge there are none whom are now homeless.

“We have been working with several partner agencies whom have supported us in our work and we have linked in with benefits support, housing and substance misuse to name a few.

“The tents have moved from the rear of Aldi car park and the area has been cleaned up.

"My officers will now issue CPNs on anybody whom is caught begging in Bearwood, and they are asked to leave the area for a certain amount of time or not to do a certain activity.

“If they fail to comply with this notice it will become an offence and they can be summoned to court or arrested.”

Complaints were made earlier this year about ‘passive and aggressive beggars’ by the Aldi and in the car park on Bearwood Road.

At the time police issued six summonses to persistent beggars.

Councillor Bob Piper, who represents the Abbey ward, said: “There were a few tents on the back of Aldi but most of the begging has been done around the shopping area on Bearwood Road.

“The generosity of people was encouraging them to continue.

“This is a deliberate strategy to talk to them and get them help and most of them now have accommodation.

"I think that clearly people would welcome that police are supporting them to find somewhere for them to lay their head at night.”

A CPN is aimed to prevent unreasonable behaviour that is having a negative impact on the local community’s quality of life. Aldi was not available for comment.