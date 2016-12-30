Netherton tower block plan: Residents told to move out of high-rise flats within year

People living in high-rise blocks that are due to be demolished will be moved out within the next year, council chiefs have pledged.

Plans to knock down four high-rise flats in Netherton due to funding problems were approved by Dudley Council earlier this year.

A recent public notice stated that it would take seven years to demolish Arley Court, Compton Court, Manor Court and Wells Court – but residents will be rehomed within the next 12 months.

The blocks tower above Netherton’s skyline but residents who live there are still unaware as to where their new home will be.

The notice states the blocks will be demolished as ‘it is no longer economically viable for the council to maintain them as part of the council’s housing stock.

“The council intends to demolish the buildings by December 18, 2023.”

Bosses at the council decided that the four blocks, which were built in the 1960s, were no longer sustainable as they needed a minimum of £9.1 million spent on them in the short term.

When the initial plans were announced, residents hit out at the cash-strapped council due to concerns about moving.

Ward councillor Elaine Taylor states that the council are doing the best they can to move residents into suitable properties.

Councillor Taylor said: “We’re in the process of identifying where the residents wish to move but there is absolutely no way that the council can house all 300 residents from four blocks in a suitable area – it’s not possible and both the council and residents recognise that.

“We’ve had a meeting with every single resident to understand what their needs are.

“We’re hoping that the residents will all be moved into their new accommodation within the next 12 months.”

The cost of the demolition and compensating tenants and leaseholders will cost the council £3m.

Councillor Zada said the council acknowledged the situation needed to be handled with respect, as they were dealing with people’s home and communities.

“The flats are not fit for purpose so we shouldn’t expose the residents to accommodation we do not think is of high standard.

“We’re not yet in the position where everyone has a home but that’s where we want to get to.”

Since the cabinet meeting, flat lettings were suspended.