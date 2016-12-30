Highgate Brewery: Arson fear as listed Walsall building stays empty

An urgent plea has been made to put an empty historic Black Country brewery to use – or risk it being targeted by arsonists

.

The Grade II listed Highgate Brewery in Walsall failed to sell with a guide price of £850,000 at Villa Park in Birmingham on December 8.

The site in Sandymount Road, which opened in 1898, provided famous Black Country brew Highgate Dark Mild to leather workers in the town.

Councillor Mohammed Arif, who represents St Matthews, fears that the brewery could be subject to fires if it lies empty.

He says he does not want a repeat of arson attacks in the borough that destroyed listed building Shannons Mill on George Street in 2007 and at historic former leather factory William House in 2012.

He said: “If that building is allowed to be left derelict, we have seen with Shannons Mill and William House that mysterious fires have been started and no culprit has been found.

“My fear and residents fear is that unless security is tight and its looked after then this is what could happen if it is left derelict.

“What we are suggesting is to encourage people to come on board. To work with Friends of Highgate Brewery, the residents, and council and make a development plan for the site.”

The auction was held by SDL Bigwood Auctions, based in Birmingham.

A meeting of residents was held to discuss the future of the brewery and how it should be preserved was held at the Black Country Arms in High Street, Walsall last month.

Walsall Council had hoped it could be revived, but in the sales brochure, potential buyers looking to convert it into apartments have been invited.

If Highgate Brewery was sold and transformed, councillor Arif says he would like to see developers compliment it with a museum.

He added: “Local residents and particularly the Friends of Highgate Brewery group would want to work with the future developers to turn this around into something that is sympathetic to the area.

“I would like to see a museum on the site and development to compliment it. We need to make sure that whoever buys it is aware of what they’re buying.”

In its heyday, the brewery employed 65 people and produced 100,000 barrels a year supplying beer to more than 400 venues across the region. It’s future was discussed last year when a council report said the optimal use would be for it to be restored as a brewery although the document stated housing could also be considered.

The factory closed, with the loss of 22 jobs, in June 2010 and failed to sell at auction two years later.