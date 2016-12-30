Carl Campbell murder: Family pay tribute to 'devoted father and beloved brother'

The family of a murder victim who was shot in the head in a stationary car have paid tribute to 'a much loved son, devoted father and beloved brother'.

Carl Campbell, who had a young son, was shot dead in broad daylight in West Bromwich town centre on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, from Low Hill, Wolverhampton was killed after shots were fired into the Ford Fiesta he was in on Dartmouth Street, close to the junction of High Street.

His family tonight paid tribute to Mr Campbell, who had a two-year-old son.

In a statement they said: “Carl was a much loved son, devoted father and beloved brother who was always there for his family and friends - especially his beautiful baby boy and his younger brothers.”

The Express & Star yesterday reported how Mr Campbell had been jailed for six years in 2009, after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mr Campbell, who was 26 at the time, knocked down Tipton great-grandfather Clarence Elwin, 92, in June 2008 – and had then tried to cover his tracks by claiming his car had been stolen.

When Mr Campbell was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Judge John Warner said the bogus story was a ‘considerable aggravating factor’ in the sentence.

Referring to that conviction, Mr Campbell's family said: “Carl was a young man at the time who had a full driving licence, tax and insurance.

"He just panicked and left the scene.

“When he came to his family he was advised to report to the police station which he did immediately.

"As we know he received six years in prison and an eight-year driving ban which he served his time for.

"He was very sorry for what had happened.

"He was not a killer, it was an accident and he panicked so please don't judge him on that incident alone."

Two men appeared in court today charged with Mr Campbell's murder.

Mohammed Humza, aged 19 and 24-year-old Vikesh Chauhan, both from the West Bromwich area but of no fixed abode, were remanded in custody and will appear again at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 26.

They have also been charged with the attempted murder of Rakesh Tony, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a Smith and Wesson handgun,

Anyone with information about Mr Campbell's murder should contact DI Jim Munro on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1111.