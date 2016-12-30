Boy aged 13 dies after being hit by car in Wednesfield

A boy aged 13 has died after being struck by a car in Wednesfield.

The teenage pedestrian was hit on Lakefield Road at the junction with March End Road and Wednesfield Road at around 2pm yesterday.

The youngster, from Bushbury, later died of his injuries in hospital.

West Midlands Police said: "His family are being supported by specially trained liaison officers. He is not being named at this stage."

The driver was taken to hospital and treated for the effects of shock.

The force said he was 'continuing to assist collision investigators'.

Pc Karl Davies said: "I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision to get in touch and help us piece together what happened.

"The young boy was taken to hospital, but despite valiant efforts by medical staff, tragically he died a short time later. I urge anyone who may have seen what happened to please contact us on 101."