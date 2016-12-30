Arson attack on house in Willenhall

Smoke was seen billowing out of a bedroom window in Willenhall after a suspected arson attack.

The fire happened at a house in Ambrose Close at around 11pm yesterday. The house was unoccupied and nobody was hurt.

Fire crews from Willenhall, Bilston and Wolverhampton attended the scene. The damage was limited to a bedroom after fast work by firefighters. The window was blackened but there were not scorch marks visible from the outside of the house.

Neighbours expressed their shock at seeing fire engines arrive in the middle of the night.

David Arford, who lives in nearby Cedar Road, said: "I was woken up by all the commotion. There was a lot of smoke, but looking at the house it doesn't seem like the damage is too serious. It's a good job no-one was in there, but it makes you wonder why it was targeted. They must have known no-one was inside. We'll have to wait and see."

One woman in her 30s who lives in the street, who asked not to be named, said: "I saw two fire engines come down the street, it pretty mad. It's only a small cul-de-sac here so you don't expect something like this to happen. It's a strange place to target. I think the people living there moved out at the start of December. It's just a good job there was no-one there."

Another woman who lives in Ambrose Close said: "It's quite scary really. No-one saw anything or has any idea who it might have been. It's not really an area that's bad for trouble and this is just a quiet street."

Willenhall Fire Station urged people to check their fire alarms and book a safety appointment if necessary.

A statement posted online read: "Willenhall Fire Station red watch along with Bilston Fire Station and Wolverhampton Fire Station dealt with a fire in an unoccupied house. Please ensure you have working smoke alarms in your house, if not call 0800 389 5525 to book your safe and well appointment."

West Midlands Police didn't attend the scene while fire crews were there.

But a spokesman said: "It is being treated as arson and investigations are ongoing."