Renovation work brings Gornal pub back to its former glory brick by brick

A community pub in the Black Country has returned to its look of nearly 200 years ago – after a revamp uncovered stunning hidden brickwork.

The Chapel House, which has served the people of Gornal since 1830, reopened back in August under new management.

And work to update the exterior revealed a beautiful sandstone frontage which was hidden behind modern cladding.

Co-manager James Stevens says the renovated look has wowed punters – and he is delighted with the find, which he labelled ‘a happy accident’.

After three months, bosses at Holdens Brewery decided they wanted to revamp the exterior of the pub and after chipping a bit of the front cladding away uncovered the stunning stonework underneath.

Mr Stevens said: “When they chipped a little bit off they found this fantastic Gornal sandstone which looks beautiful.

“Having knocked a bit off we got very excited as you can imagine.

"We’ve gone around the pub and repointed the front and side and the exposed stone looks beautiful – just how it should be.

“It’s from the quarry about 500 metres away down the road.

“You see a lot of buildings like this in Gornal up towards Sedgley but I didn’t realise the Chapel House was one of them – and now I think we’re the only commercial building in Gornal that uses the original stone.”

Mr Stevens took over the pub back in August alongside co-manager Katie Ann Round, her partner Ben Parkes and his own partner Rachel Slater.

He said business has really picked up in that time and he hopes it can continue to improve in a pub which serves its community.

Mr Stevens said: "It’s a village pub and now it’s in rude health and will go from strength to strength.

"That’s thanks to the people of Gornal for giving their support and also the brewery for theirs.

"Things have exceeded our expectations and we’ve been blow away by how it has gone.”