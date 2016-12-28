Wolverhampton biker killed in Boxing Day crash named as Jon Whitehouse

A motorcyclist who died in a four vehicle crash on Boxing Day has been named as 44-year-old Jon Whitehouse.

Mr Whitehouse, from Castlecroft, Wolverhampton, was involved in a collision between two cars and two motorbikes at around 12.10pm on the A454 Bridgnorth Road outside the Gardenlands Garden Centre, near Seisdon.

People who had been travelling in the two cars and the other motorcyclist are thought to have been uninjured during the accident.

The road was closed until 4.48pm into the evening for a number of hours for investigations to take place and officers shut off a stretch of Bridgnorth Road.