Model GIRAFFE is stolen from miniature railway

"I can't get my head around it - what are they going to do with a life-sized giraffe model?" Thieves who brazenly stole a full-size model of a giraffe and a lion from a popular children's attraction on Christmas Eve have been blasted by the man who brought them to 'bring happiness to the community'.

Mick Leonard, who runs the miniature railway line attraction at the Hollybush Garden Centre site at Warstone Road, is appealing for the publics help in finding the unique models, which he only purchase around 3 months ago.

He said: "It baffles me that somebody has chose to do this, I don't know what they are going to do with a huge model of a giraffe or a lion.

"I brought the models a few months ago to make the trail more enjoyable for the children, we run a popular attraction here which does bring happiness to the community.

"They made a mess of the site, which was the last thing we needed at such a busy time of the year.

"The models were part of our plans for the summer, we had brought them in to start planning for that.

"I have been told by Staffordshire Police that they are looking into it and I hope that they are caught as soon as possible.

"You would hope that keeping these huge animals somewhere would cause them some trouble."

Mick says he has put together a reward for anyone who gives information that leads to the arrest of the culprits.

He has also took to social media in an attempt to get the community to help with his search.

He said: "I have worked really hard over the last three years to make this railway line a fun and beautiful place for children.

"That somebody would do this is hard to take but I have faith they will be caught.

"I am offering a reward for any information leading to their arrest and I have plastered my appeal across something like 100 Facebook pages."

The railway line will be open as usual over the coming weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mick on 07812008931