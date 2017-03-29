Walsall GP surgery is rated outstanding

A surgery has become only the third in Walsall to be given an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Mossley Fields Surgery, in Fisher Road, Bloxwich, serves a population of around 4,100 patients.

The CQC praised the practice’s use of social media to promote health messages, and to improve communication with patients.

It was also found that the practice had an open culture with regard to the identification and notification of significant events and incidents

Mossley Fields Surgery is part of the Umbrella Medical group, which operates four practices locally.

This rating marks the second outstanding rating in the last 12 months for Umbrella Medical since Holland Park Surgery in Brownhills was rated as Outstanding in May 2016.

Group Practice Manager Greg Bloom said: "This second outstanding rating celebrates an incredible 12 months for Umbrella Medical.

“Mossley Fields Surgery has performed exceptionally well and a big thank you goes out to all the staff and patients.”