Teenage pregnancies fall to record low in the West Midlands

Teenage pregnancies in the West Midlands have fallen to their lowest rate since records began.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed that with 23.7 conceptions for every 1,000 women aged between 15 and 17, teenage pregnancies in the country are at their lowest levels since data was first gathered back in 1969.

Comparing the number of teenagers falling pregnant in the West Midlands

from 2015 to 2014, there was an 11 per cent drop from 26.5 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 17.

Furthermore it was down 54 per cent compared to the number of adolescents getting pregnant according to figures back in 1998 when it was 51.7 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 17.

Despite this, the number of teenagers falling pregnant in the West Midlands is still 17 per cent higher than in the East Midlands.

Sexual health charity, the Family Planning Association (FPA), has welcomed the fall, but says this success is threatened by recent cuts to contraception services.

The FPA’s chief executive, Natika H Halil, said: “We welcome the continued reduction of teenage pregnancy rates for the West Midlands.

“This is thanks to the hard work of health and education professionals, and the legacy of the Teenage Pregnancy Strategy – a key component of which was improving access to contraception.”

However, recent dramatic cuts to contraception services could see this improvement reverse. The UK Government has cut public health budgets by £800m over six years.

Research carried out by the Advisory Group on Contraception has found that in 2015–2016, more than one in six local authorities decreased their spending on contraception services as a result of this public health cut.