Praise for 'significant improvements' in mental health services

Mental health services in Dudley and Walsall have been praised for making ‘significant improvements’.

The inspection was carried out by the Care Quality Commission, which judged care through Dudley and Walsall Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust, which provides services to around 560,000 patients, was ‘good’.

The trust was previously inspected in February 2016 when it was rated as ‘requires improvement’ overall but inspectors found considerable improvements had since been made.

However, bosses were still told look at making services effective, which was judged as ‘requiring improvement’.

The CQC’s deputy Chief Inspector of Hospitals, and lead for mental health, Dr Paul Lelliott, said: “Overall, Dudley and Walsall Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust provides good care to the population that it serves.

“The trust can be proud of the services it manages.

“Since our previous inspection in February 2016, the trust has made significant improvements to the quality of care provided to patients.

“We found that senior management had continued to develop a new positive culture of leadership. Staff morale was good across most services and staff reported that managers supported them to carry out their roles effectively.

“Inspectors observed improvements across the trust as a whole. For example, the trust had reduced the specialist community services for children and young people’s waiting lists. Although waiting lists existed, teams had made significant reductions.”

He said safeguarding processes were ‘robust’ and involved a good level of staff training, and that staff displayed a caring attitude towards people who used services. Feedback from patients, carers and families was also ‘very positive’.

But the inspectors said that the trust must improve checking and managing emergency equipment and medicines, and all risk assessments are up-to-date.