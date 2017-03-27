Sedgley care home on the up as bosses praised for turnaround

A care home for elderly people, which was previously told by a health watchdog that it needed to improve, has been rated good after bringing in new management.

Greenleigh Care Home, on Wolverhampton Road, Sedgley, looks after older people including those with dementia and is registered to provide accommodation and personal care for up to 35 people.

It was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), due to concerns that residents were not consistently safe, and weren’t always receiving their medication as prescribed.

Now inspectors have returned and given the residential home a ‘good’ rating across the board, stating: “People felt safe and were confident that staff knew how to support them safely and protect them from risks and harm.

“Staffing levels were based on the dependency levels of the people living in the home. People were supported to safely take their medication.”

The new report published earlier this month, continued: “People described staff as kind and caring and were comfortable in the company of the staff who supported them.

“People were supported to make their own decisions on a daily basis and were treated with dignity and respect.”

The previous CQC inspection also concluded that the former manager of Greenleigh did not fully understand their responsibility with ‘regards to notifying us of events that they were required to by law’.

Since these findings, new manager Tracey Pearson has been brought into the care home to oversee improvements.

She said: “We are really pleased with the new CQC report. It is thanks to a lot of hard work from all of the staff.”

Praising the new leadership, the inspectors added: “People told us they thought the home was well-led and were complimentary about the registered manager.

“A number of improvements had been introduced during the last 12 months in order to improve service delivery across the home.

“Staff felt listened to and supported by management. Audits were in place to assess the quality of care and drive improvement across the home.”

It continued: “The registered manager led by example and we saw that the staff group were on board with her vision for the home, not only for the people living at the home, but also for supporting one another.”

It was noted the registered manager had commented: “It’s genuinely a happy home and staff genuinely care. I aim to keep staff happy.”