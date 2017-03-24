Trust running Stafford's County Hospital placed in financial special measures

The trust that runs Stafford’s County Hospital has been placed in financial special measures after struggling to find enough savings.

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which also runs Royal Stoke Hospital in the north of the county, was placed into special measures by NHS Improvement (NHSI) – a department set up to aid ‘rapid financial improvement’.

It comes after the trust failed to meet its saving target by a reported £40million.

Now the NHSI has stepped in, the trust will be supported in reducing agency staff spend and making sure staff are ‘paid appropriately’ for the work they do.

It will also receive help with planning staff rotas more effectively.

The trust’s chief executive Paula Clark, who took over the reigns last year, welcomed NHSI’s ‘extra support’.

She said: “We have already put in place an action plan to get our finances back on track and we will be working closely with NHSI to see whether any additional initiatives can be put in place.

“I would like to reassure patients that there will be no change in the quality of the care or treatment they receive.

Our services will continue to operate as normal, including access to emergency care.”

The trust is one of three that has recently been placed in special measures, bringing the total up to seven.

It has been joined by St George’s University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.

NHSI say the trio had not kept up with their ‘agreed control totals’ and face a combined deficit of £145 million.

NHSI chief executive Jim Mackey said: “The trusts being put into financial special measures are not on course to meet their savings targets and financial special measures will be an effective way of supporting them to significantly improve.”