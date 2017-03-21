Hand gel budget cut at Sandwell Hospital - while more catch winter sickness bug

A Black Country hospital saved almost £10,000 from its hand gel budget – while the number of norovirus cases increased.

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust reduced the amount it spent on the anti-bacterial hand gels at Sandwell General Hospital from £40,000 in 2015 to £30,000 last year.

However, the number of norovirus cases reported at the hospital increased from 16 in 2015 to 22 last year.

The decision to make cuts was defended by the hospital trust, which said day-to-day operations had not been affected.

Elaine Newell, chief nurse at Sandwell General Hospital, said: “As part of our procurement processes we regularly review the cost effectiveness of the products we use to ensure best value for money.

“This does not affect the day-to- day operations of our hospitals. We don’t compromise on patient safety when making a decision on the product to use.”

Similarly, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs Wolverhampton New Cross, spent just under £40,000 on the gel in 2015, before cutting it to £35,000 last year.

There were 91 norovirus cases at the hospital in 2015, before going down to 82 last year.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which manages Walsall Manor Hospital, also made savings, cutting almost £2,000 from a spend of just more than £22,000 in 2015.

At Walsall Manor, there were 44 norovirus cases in 2015, and then 51 last year.

At Russells Hall Hospital, managed The Dudley Group NHS, £15,808 was spent on the hand gels last year. It had five cases of norovirus in the same period.

The chief executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust Toby Lewis wrote of cuts on his personal blog last year.

He said: “We continue to spend more than we can afford.

“Regrettably we are having to manage cash by delaying payments, whilst exempting local and small suppliers from these strictures.

“We need to drop our monthly outgoings by £1.7 million.

“Our existing cost improvement plans aim to lose £1 million a month.

“At the same time we have two wards open for which we do not have funding, and face a proposed £6m cut in our income from commissioners.

“If this sounds worrying, it is because it is.”

Norovirus, which causes diarrhoea and vomiting, is one of the most common stomach bugs in the UK.

NHS advices people with the condition to wash their hands regularly and stay away from work or school for at least 48 hours.