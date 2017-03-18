Black Country GP surgery with 3,000 patients is put in special measures

A GP surgery which looks after thousands of patients has been put in special measures after a string of failings were uncovered.

Moxley Medical Centre, on Queen Street, has been rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors from the health watchdog raised concerns over the practice’s storage of medicine and recording whether equipment had been cleaned or not.

The centre, which has more than 3,000 patients on its books, will be reinspected in six months time and could be forced to close if it does not show the necessary improvements.

Safety and leadership at the practice was rated inadequate, while its effectiveness and care was rated requires improvement.

A report from inspectors said: “Emergency medicines and equipment were available, but we found the process for checking the equipment was not effective.

"For example, there was no record of the oxygen being checked to ensure it was in good working order.

“The practice held no records of staff immunisation status and no risk assessments had been completed to identify duties undertaken, risks and actions to minimise the risk to staff.

“We found non clinical staff were adding new medicines to patients’ records and re-authorising medicines on behalf of the GP.

"The GP told us that they checked every prescription for accuracy, but we found no effective system in place to ensure amended prescriptions were separated from repeat prescriptions to ensure medicines had been added correctly.”

It added: “We found there were no cleaning schedules in place for medical equipment to ensure that it had been cleaned after each use.”

However the practice’s responsiveness was rated good by the CQC, with inspectors praising the surgery for having ‘good facilities’ and being ‘well equipped’ to treat patients and meet their needs.

The watchdog added patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a named GP and there was continuity of care, with urgent appointments available the same day.

Dr Hewa Vitarana, from the centre, said: “The quality and standard of care that we provide to our patients is of utmost importance to us.

"We are disappointed with the report’s overall findings. In response to the inspection we immediately took action to address the recommendations that were made. I’d like to assure our patients that we are committed to providing the best GP service possible.”