Quarter of Walsall's GPs surgeries are not up to scratch

More than a quarter of GP surgeries in Walsall are failing, new figures show.

A total of 13 doctors’ practices in the borough are rated as requires improvement or inadequate by the Care Quality Commission, equating to 26 per cent of the 49.

Four of these, or eight per cent, are the worst possible rating of inadequate – double the national average of just four per cent.

It means thousands of residents in Walsall are registered with GPs which are not meeting national standards of care.

The figures have been described as ‘not good’ by the council’s former health chief Rose Martin, who said GPs needed to be up to scratch with ‘such an unhealthy population’ in the borough.

She said: “It is not good, obviously. When we have got an unhealthy population like we have with high rates of obesity it is essential that our GPs are up to standard.

“Everybody should be playing their part in making sure residents are kept healthy.

“Back in the day it was about keeping people healthy but we seemed to have moved away from that.

“To give an example, children are not allowed to buy cigarettes or alcohol because they are too young and need to be educated about their effects and dangers, yet they are able to pop to the local chippy after school.”

Donna Macarthur, director of Primary care for NHS Walsall Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Of the 49 Walsall GP practices inspected by the CQC, 74 per cent have been rated as good or outstanding.

NHS Walsall CCG is working closely with those GP Practices rated as inadequate or requiring improvement and providing support to put in place the recommendations following their CQC inspections.

Four of the practices that were not rated as good have been revisited, and three have already been re-rated as good.”

It follows Walsall Manor and the trust that runs it, Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, being rated inadequate.