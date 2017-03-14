More attacks made on hospital staff in Cannock and Wolverhampton

More staff are being attacked by patients and experiencing bullying from patients, relatives and the public at New Cross and Cannock Chase Hospitals, according to a report.

The shock statistics have come from an NHS staff survey for 2016, which gathered answers from 400 workers at the two hospitals.

It found that the percentage of staff experiencing physical violence from patients, relatives or the public in the last 12 months is up from 10 per cent to 16 per cent. The national average is 13 per cent. Numbers for staff experiencing harassment, bullying or abuse from patients, relatives or the public are up from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, more than the average for the rest of the country which is 26 per cent.

Attacks on staff have also increased according to the figures, up to 26 per cent from 17 per cent. These figures are also above the national average of 23 per cent.

The trust did receive good scores for staff motivation and support they receive from senior management.

David Loughton, chief executive at The Royal Wolverhampton Trust, said the Trust would look at the findings of the survey and see how they could work with staff to improve the working environment.

“It is important that we receive feedback from our staff, whether that be through our own internal forums or via national surveys like the NHS staff survey,” he said.

“While we would like to have seen a better response rate it is pleasing to see that our staff feel motivated and supported and that they are satisfied with the quality of work and care they are able to deliver for our patients.

“As with many NHS trusts, there is clearly work to do in addressing the way staff feel they are being treated, at times, by patients and their relatives, and, in some cases, by colleagues.

"We will look at these results and see how we can work with staff to improve their working environment and help them provide the world-class care our patients expect and deserve,” he added.