Staff and relatives 'devastated' as care home to close after 20 years

A private care home in Walsall has announced its shock closure after 20 years, leaving staff, residents and relatives ‘devastated’.

Bupa-run Mali Jenkins, based at The Crescent, has confirmed it will shut down in May leaving up to 20 elderly and vulnerable residents, some of whom have dementia, to find new accommodation.

Nicola Bachelor, aged 41 from Rushall, told the Express & Star her mother-in-law 87-year-old Dorothy Bachelor, who has been at the home since November at a cost of £900 a week, described the news as ‘cruel’ when it was broke to her.

She said: “I got a phone call off the manager who told me it was closing. I think the staff had been told the same day. I rang my husband and he said ‘are you joking?’.

“We are both just devastated. I told my mother-in-law the next day and she was really upset. She said ‘that’s just cruel’. That sums it up really.”

Mrs Bachelor fears the decision will have catastrophic consequences for some residents, adding: “There are 20 residents there who will have to be moved. I think my mother-in law will probably survive the move. She has health problems but she is strong enough. When you are older it is a lot to process. It is not the sort of thing you should be having to worry about.”

Mrs Bachelor said the staff and care at Mali Jenkins has been ‘fantastic’, adding: “There will never be another place like it.”

Sarah Melia, director for the Midlands, Bupa Care Services said: “We’ve made the difficult decision to close Mali Jenkins care home after 20 years.

“We’re now focused on working with the residents, their families and local partners to find a suitable new home for everyone to live in.”