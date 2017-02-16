Big Fat Chat launched to help deal with Staffordshire weight problem

One in five children in Staffordshire are fat – while obesity is costing the county’s health and social care services more than £100 million a year, it has been revealed.

Cannock Chase has been exposed as the district where people are most likely to be ‘obese’ while Stafford is home to the most ‘overweight’ people.

The figures from Public Health England state that in total there are 189,000 adults in the county (26 per cent) who are ‘obese’ – enough to fill Wembley Stadium twice.

As a result Staffordshire County Council has launched the Big Fat Chat campaign to encourage people to eat healthier as well as urging as many as possible to go sugar-free for a week.

Councillor Alan White, health, care and wellbeing boss, said: “As well as costing millions, obesity stops Staffordshire’s residents living long and healthy lives.

“The Big Fat Chat is about raising awareness of obesity, but also the everyday things people can do at home to be healthier.

“We’re keen to hear people’s opinions over the coming weeks on how far we should go to tackle obesity in Staffordshire and, crucially, where the responsibilities lie.”

Obesity is defined as having too much body fat whereas being overweight simply means weighing too much, although the weight could come from muscle, bone and body water. Both are indicators of being unhealthy.

Around 25,000 people in Cannock Chase (31 per cent) are obese – the highest proportion in the county.

At the other end of the scale the district also has one of the highest proportions of underweight people – 1.2 per cent (990 people) – which is only worse in Tamworth and Lichfield.

Stafford has the highest amount of people classed as overweight – 45,000 – although the proportion of its population (41 per cent) is lower than other areas because the borough is home to more people in total.

A Big Fat Chat Live consultation event will take pace at the Aquarius Ballroom, Hednesford on March 1. Visit bigfatchat.com for details.