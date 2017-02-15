New Midland Metropolitan Hospital set to lose £12m each year

Sandwell’s new ‘super hospital’ is set to lose out on £12 million of funding each year for emergency care.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which will run the £350m Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick, said a ‘scaling back of services’ would have to be considered in light of the proposed shortfall, set to hit in 2018/19.

The reduced funding package has been proposed by Sandwell and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and is outlined in a hospital trust report.

The funding cut would strike a major blow to bosses behind the Grove Lane Midland Met, which has been dubbed the region’s first ‘super hospital’.

Trust chief executive Toby Lewis said: “Commissioner proposals to reduce our income by £12m per year are a significant matter for resolution and we continue to work to find a way forward.

“All options to scale back services will be considered in due course, but the quality and safety implications of the commissioners’ proposals are yet to be examined.

“The trust remains committed to making the Midland Met an effective emergency centre for local people, supported by the convenience of the Sandwell Urgent Care Centre in place of the present A&E.”

A spokesperson for the CCG said: “NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG is planning to invest £10m more in 2017/18 on hospital and community care for our patients than we spent in 2016/17 with Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust.

“Our plan is to increase this investment further in 2018/19 by an estimated £3m.

“NHS resources are under severe pressure and like all responsible NHS organisations, NHS Sandwell and West Birmingham CCG strives to ensure that our patients receive maximum benefit from every pound that we spend.

“This involves us reviewing the way services have historically been delivered, as we continually aim for best value for money.

“This may involve us working with our providers to change the way that they deliver services, always in the best interests of the patient.

“We acknowledge the difficulties that the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust is facing in responding to these challenges and the demand upon its services.

“We will continue to support the trust as it moves towards opening the new hospital in the autumn of 2018.”