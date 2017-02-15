Mary Stevens Hospice staff moving out for £3m upgrade of Stourbridge base

Staff from a hospice in the Black Country will relocate to another centre to allow work on their £3 million upgrade to begin this Spring.

Mary Stevens Hospice, in Stourbridge, is due to undergo a major refurbishment to its day services unit off the Hagley Road.

While renovations are taking place non-clinical staff will move into the Mary Stevens Centre, formerly the Mary Stevens Maternity Home, located behind the hospice.

The move comes after an offer by Age Concern – who occupy the ground floor of Mary Stevens Centre – to accommodate the hospice’s fundraising and lottery team, and a lease was agreed for the premises by the Ernest Stevens Trust Management Committee on Monday night.

The hospice intends to use the centre’s ground floor dining room wing for their staff, whilst they temporarily relocate the day unit to offices in the hospice’s lower car park.

As well as occupying the centre, the hospice plans to improve the dining room wing, getting contractors in to redecorate, create new male and female toilets and a new tea point, while the main corridor will also be refurbished and see the installation of IT, telephones, security measures and the addition of office furniture.

Welcoming the proposal, chair of the Ernest Stevens Trust Management Committee Councillor Jackie Cowell said: “They will actually be improving the Mary Stevens Centre while they are there.”

The hospice will also be required to make a contribution towards utility costs and repairs.

Stevan Jackson, chief executive officer of the Mary Stevens Hospice Group, said: “We are very pleased that, at their meeting on February 13, the Ernest Stevens Trust agreed to allow us to temporarily relocate our 11-strong fundraising and lottery team to a wing of the former Mary Stevens Maternity Home.

“Once the team have moved we will embark on a £3 million refurbishment and renovation project that will enable us to increase our capacity and capability.”