Wolverhampton care home shuts down after being told to improve

A long-standing care home has closed just two months after being rated as requiring improvement by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors found that residents at Ruksar Nursing Home, in Park Avenue, Wolverhampton, had to wait a long time to be served a meal and highlighted a number of other issues.

The ground floor of the building has now been boarded up and Wolverhampton council – which was not responsible for running the care home – has confirmed it has closed.

Its residents, of which there were 26, have been moved to another private care home in the city.

Ruksar Nursing Home was founded 18 years ago by owner Jalal Mushtag.

It was visited by CQC inspectors last year and the report on their findings was published at the start of November.

It was found that residents at the home were not always given a choice about the meals they could have and had to wait a long time to have them.

The report said: “For example, one person had to wait an hour after other people were served their meals before their meal was served.

“We saw five people waiting for 10 minutes before getting their meals whilst other people were being served their lunches.

“We saw one person become quite agitated at this and started to try to eat another person’s food.

“We observed two other people waiting for 30 minutes before their lunch was served. People had to wait unacceptable periods of time for meals.”

The CQC spoke to residents and discovered that many did not participate in any activities during the day.

The report stated: “One person said, ‘I just sit in the chair all day, I can’t go out because I haven’t got the money’.

“Another person said, ‘I go to the mosque, but there are no other activities, I just sit in my chair’. A relative we spoke with said, ‘I visit most days and I haven’t seen any activities’.”

Inspectors also discovered that a staff member had unsuitable references which raised concerns.

Mr Mushtag had also been responsible for running Rose Villa Nursing Home, in Tipton Road, Sedgley, which closed last year.

It shut soon after a CQC inspection found it was ‘inadequate’.

It was criticised over food quality, staff shortages and a risk of infection.

The inspection at the Rose Villa, which could cater for up to 27, was on October 6. The owner could not be contacted for a comment at the time of going to press.