Sandwell Hospital closes emergency beds opened to cope with extra patients

Emergency beds which were opened at Sandwell General Hospital in a bid to cope with winter pressures will now be closed – despite the current NHS crisis.

Health chiefs said there were a number of beds which had been opened to try and cope with higher patient numbers at the hospital over the winter, but it could not be kept open any longer due to staff shortages.

But the decision comes at a time when Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, has been failing to meet its A&E waiting times target and has led to concerns of ‘overcrowding’ in the department.

Toby Lewis, chief executive of the trust, said the closure of the beds could impact further on waiting times and results would have to be closely monitored. The NHS is currently facing a national crisis, with waiting times worse than ever.

Sandwell General has been among struggling hospitals failing to meet waiting-time targets during the last year.

An extra ward will remain open for the time being but further ‘escalation’ beds will be put out of action.

Mr Lewis said the beds could be re-opened if their loss has a major impact on the hospital’s performance.

In a report to board members, Mr Lewis said: “We are moving forward with the decision to close the extra beds we opened to cope with winter pressures.

"Though the decision is one for the trust, we have sought to weigh heavily the implications for other organisations, as well as for patients.

"We will keep open the ‘extra capacity’ ward at Sandwell, but close other escalation beds.

“The adverse impact on waiting times and staff morale will be monitored and any adverse incidents of care thoroughly investigated.”

Dr Roger Stedman, medical director, said: “The additional wards have been incredibly difficult to staff and have proved an ongoing challenge to provide safe care, due to their temporary nature compounded by our current level of vacancies.

“We know that this position is not sustainable and to continue is putting our hard-working staff into positions where they could have to compromise the quality of care they deliver for their patients.”