Number of Sandwell HIV cases rises again

The number of people with HIV and Aids in Sandwell has risen – with 150 new cases in five years.

A total of 159 new cases have been reported to the council between 2011 and 2015, with the biggest number of diagnosis in 2015.

The National Aids Trust has said Sandwell should be investing in prevention services as the diagnosis rate is ‘significantly higher’ than average for the West Midlands and UK.

Statistics from Public Health England in 2013 stated that the borough was officially classed as an HIV high prevalence area – one of only 63 in the country.

In 2015, 45 new cases were reported to the council, 10 more new cases than in 2014.

People aged between 35 and 49 in Sandwell were the most affected – with 73 diagnosis in that age group. The figures also show that nine people aged 15 to 24, and 51 people aged 25 to 34 are affected by the illness.

Sarah Radcliffe, director of policy and campaigns at National Aids Trust, said: “The new diagnosis rate in Sandwell is higher than the national average and also significantly higher than the average for the West Midlands.

“As an area of high HIV prevalence, Sandwell should be investing in HIV prevention services as well as opportunities for residents to test and learn their HIV status.

“56 per cent of people newly diagnosed in Sandwell are diagnosed late, which means that people living with HIV don’t know their status and aren’t getting the treatment they need, so reducing this figure needs to be a priority for Sandwell.”

In 2011, 30 cases were reported, before the number dropped to 23 in 2012. In 2013, new cases began to rise, hitting 35.

Council leader, Councillor Steve Eling, said: “The HIV rate in Sandwell is reflective of regional and national trends where there has been an increase in HIV diagnosis.

“Diagnosis and treatment of HIV can stop people becoming seriously ill and reduce the transmission of the virus.

“In Sandwell we have excellent services in place to help diagnose and treat people living with HIV.

“There are a range of confidential sexual health services across various easily accessible settings.

“Sandwell Public Health has also recently significantly increased provisions for targeted HIV prevention, which will help identify more cases.”

Statistics for last year will be revealed later this year.