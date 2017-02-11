Foreign patients owe Black Country hospitals more than £1.3 million

Hospital trusts across the Black Country are owed more than £1.3 million from overseas patients, it can be revealed.

The bills have been racked up by visitors who are not entitled to free healthcare in the country but then require treatment.

Examples include a pregnant mother who had a premature birth at Walsall Manor Hospital and now owes more than £50,000.

A total of £1,329,202.59 is owed to hospital trusts in Wolverhampton, Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall.

West Midlands MEP Bill Etheridge, who is also a councillor in Dudley, said the figures were ‘very very concerning’ and called for a stop to be put on health tourism.

He said: “This is a prime example of it being the NHS, national health service, not the IHS, the international health service.

“It is great when you have paid in to it and need looking after but when it comes to health tourism and the costs are never recouped it is very expensive.

“These figures are really really concerning, especially when hospitals tell us they are in crisis.

“I have spoken to a lot of hospital staff who say the very basic things, such as trolleys, are not being upgraded and it is no surprise to hear why when money like this is being leached from the system.

“It is very very concerning and needs to stop.”

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital and Cannock Chase Hospital, is owed £621,028.59.

The trust said it had ‘come to an arrangement’ with individuals meaning at least £175,000 was to be recovered.

Meanwhile £285,198.81 has been referred to a debt recovery agency with the rest yet to be allocated either to the agency or a payment plan.

A spokesman said: “We always strive to recover monies that are owed to the trust.”

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General Hospital and Rowley Regis Hospital, is owed £588,000.

The trust which runs Russells Hall Hospital, the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, is owed a small figure compared to others. It is owed £69,945.

Dr Paul Harrison, acting chief at the Trust, said: “We take monies owed to the Trust very seriously and in all cases we vigorously pursue outstanding debt.”