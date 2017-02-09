Stafford's County Hospital: Findings into future of children’s services published next month

The findings of a review to determine whether children’s services could be reinstated at Stafford’s County Hospital will be published in March.

University Hospitals of North Midlands received the draft Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health report into their review of children’s emergency services at the hospital.

The trust is currently reviewing the report for accuracy, and will be presenting the final version at the next public board meeting on March 6.

Dr Ann-Marie Morris, clinical director and emergency consultant, said: “We would like to underline the Minor Injuries Unit for under 16s at County Hospital cannot currently treat children with illnesses and other conditions.

“The unit is strictly for minor injuries only and children with illnesses, rashes, fevers, vomiting, diarrhoea or chronic illnesses can be treated via NHS111 or their GP."