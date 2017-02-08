Sister Dora care home residents had 'unexplained injuries'

A care home shut down following an inspection was providing care that ‘significantly reduced’ residents’ quality of life, say inspectors.

Elderly people living at the Sister Dora care home in Milford, near Stafford, sustained ‘unexplained injuries’, some of which had been caused by staff, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found.

The 33 residents were also ‘at risk of ill health, malnutrition and dehydration’, it was discovered.

Inspectors visited the home on November 23 and by December 1 it had been shut down with elderly residents forced to move up to 25 miles away.

In its report, the CQC rated the home inadequate overall, meaning it was placed in special measures.

The report revealed that during the visit, two inspectors found eight residents were at risk of harm or discomfort.

One resident was found with white powder in their mouth, another had fallen asleep with a plastic apron around their neck and a third had received pain relief a day later than required.

Inspectors found a fourth resident needed to have their position changed every two hours to stop them developing sore skin and tissue breakdown, however it was only after five hours that they were moved.

They also found residents had ‘sustained injuries’ for which there was no explanation.

In one instance, a resident needing the toilet was reduced to tears after having to wait 45 minutes, the report said.

As well as there being ‘insufficient’ numbers of staff, the CQC inspectors found that the staff who were present had been illegally restraining residents and providing them with care against their will.

Staffordshire Police confirmed it had received information from the CQC in relation to the former Sister Dora care home with the information now ‘subject to review’.

A spokesman for the home said: “Both the regulator, during the inspection in November 2016, and our own internal audit processes identified a number of concerns within the home and we worked very hard to address these.

"However, we regret that the Care Quality Commission took the decision to remove the home’s registration and it is no longer operating.”