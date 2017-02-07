Every Black Country and Staffordshire hospital missing bed target

Every hospital in the Black Country and Staffordshire had more than the recommended number of patients on their wards at the end of last month, new figures showed.

Hospitals are meant to have no more than 85 per cent of beds filled under NHS safety guidelines but four West Midlands trusts had 94 per cent or more occupied as hospitals struggled to cope with winter pressures.

University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) Trust, which runs Stafford Hospital, had 98 per cent of its beds full on January 29, the most recent figures available.

Trusts in Wolverhampton, Dudley and Walsall all had 94 per cent bed occupancy rates on that day, the figures from NHS England showed.

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General, had the most beds available, but with 88 per cent full was still over the boundary set by NHS chiefs.

Hospitals are supposed to stay below the 85 per cent target in order to minimise the risk of infections and delays in getting treatment.

UHNM, which also runs Royal Stoke Hospital, had 1,306 of its 1,329 available beds full in the last week of January. At the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross, 718 of 760 were occupied.

At the Dudley Group, which runs Russells Hall, the figure was 682 out of 723 and at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor, it was 504 out of 533.

Sandwell’s trust fared slightly better, with 625 of 706 taken, according to the figures.

It meant under-pressure hospitals had little room to spare for patients filing into A&E.

Bosses at Russells Hall have seen record numbers coming into A&E this winter, while the number of patients being treated within four hours at Sandwell General has plummeted in recent months.

Gwen Nuttall, chief operating officer for The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, said the trust has daily reviews of staffing levels to ensure they were at the correct level.

She added: “The trust has not planned to open additional permanent ‘winter pressure’ beds due to the ability to safely staff such a facility. This has meant that our bed occupancy can run at a higher level.”