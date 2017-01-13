New service for minor illnesses to help ease pressure on Walsall A&E

A new minor illness service is being launched this weekend to take the pressure of surging demand at Walsall Manor Hospital’s A&E.

From tomorrow, anyone registered with a Walsall GP will be able to see a nurse or doctor at one of two practices which will be made available.

They will be based at Portland Medical Practice at Anchor Meadow in Aldridge and The Keys Family Practice at Field Street, Willenhall.

Appointments can be booked between the times of 8am and 2pm and patients do not need to be registered with those practices.

The new service will made available until June 10.

Christopher Blunt, practice manager at the Portland surgery, said: “Winter is a busy time of year for all health services and weekends can also be especially busy for A&E and urgent care.

“We hope that these additional GP appointments for minor illnesses will give all Walsall patients an alternative to A&E.”