Watchdog tells Darlaston GP surgery to improve

A Darlaston GP surgery with more than 4,000 patients has been told to improve by the health watchdog.

Safety at the Dr Ali and Dr Syed Surgery at Darlaston Medical Centre was rated as ‘inadequate’, while overall the practice was marked as ‘requires improvement’ by the The Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors found emergency medication missing and a gap in its safeguarding procedures, leaving children at risk, according to a report released in December.

In the report inspectors, who visited in August, said: “The practice did not have adequate arrangements in place to respond to emergencies and major incidents.

“Emergency medicines were easily accessible to staff in a secure area of the practice and all staff knew of their location.

“However, we saw that in the absence of medication to enable staff to respond to epileptic fits, acute or severe asthma; severe or recurrent anaphylaxis (an allergic reaction) the practice had not carried out a risk assessment to mitigate risks.

“Although the practice had clearly defined systems, processes and practices in place to keep patients safe and safeguarded the practice were not always following up children who had not attended their hospital appointments.”

The surgery was praised for its effectiveness, responsiveness and level of caring, and rated as good in these categories.

Inspectors praised staff for having the 'skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment' as well as their 'good facilities'.

Patients interviewed by inspectors on the day said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they felt involved in decisions about their care and treatment, according to the report.

Dr Haris Syed said his surgery had already taken steps to address the CQC's concerns and added: “We are cooperating fully with the CQC.”