Russells Hall Hospital: Record numbers flocking to Dudley's A&E department

More than 600 patients have been pouring into A&E at Russells Hall Hospital every day over the Christmas and New Year period.

The number arriving by ambulance is up 10 per cent compared to twelve months earlier.

The ‘unprecedented’ demand has heaped pressure on staff and left the hospital struggling to cope. And bosses are braced for an even busier time ahead as temperatures plummet.

The surge has prompted a desperate plea for people to only go to the hospital if they have a serious condition.

It has also led to increased waiting times in A&E, with the hospital’s four-hour performance, the national NHS target, taking a hit.

Hospital chiefs revealed that around 620 patients had attended A&E each day during the holiday period and said the hospital was experiencing ‘unprecedented demand’.

People coming into A&E increased by six per cent overall compared to the same period last year, which itself was described as ‘extremely busy’.

It means there has been an extra 37 patients coming in each day on average.

Health chiefs said the rise in patients had ‘prejudiced’ the trust’s performance in getting patients seen within four hours, which for most of 2016 had been in the top quarter nationally. A Dudley Group NHS Trust board report said performance needed to be ‘carefully monitored’.

At the start of December, ambulances were pictured queuing up outside Russells Hall. Some had to park on kerbs as there was no space outside A&E.

The pressure on the hospital led to bosses taking the unusual step of issuing a plea for people only to attend if they have a serious or life-threatening condition.

Patients who do not need emergency treatment have instead been advised to call the non-emergency helpline on 111 or to attend walk-in centres or pharmacies.

The trust’s acting chief executive Dr Paul Harrison said: “Despite increased pressures, The Dudley Group continues to perform well against the government-set target to see, treat, admit or discharge patients within four hours of arrival at A&E.

“The length of time patients wait depends on their condition and clearly, we always prioritise those who are seriously ill and require immediate treatment over those with minor ailments or injuries.

“Higher patient attendances, especially of patients who are seriously unwell, inevitably increase pressure on all our hospital services, including inpatient wards, X-rays and other diagnostics.”