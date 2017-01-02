Walsall care provider placed in special measures

Serious incidents including a person choking and needing first aid were left unrecorded by a Walsall care provider, inspectors found.

Homebased Care has been placed in special measures after an inspection carried out in October.

A carer allegedly shouted at a person, while another being cared for was dropped from a hoist – but bosses at the provider were found to be unaware of the problems.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors found there had been no registered manager at the firm, which provides care to people in their homes, since February 2014.

Homebased Care, which is based at The Rock Centre in Lichfield Street, was looking after 42 people in October. Most of those were elderly and living with dementia in their homes.

Read the full CQC report on Homebased Care here

And a staff member told inspectors they had watched online videos to teach them how to safely move and handle their clients because they ‘didn’t feel able to support people using the training provided’.

The inspectors’ report said: “We did not identify any repeated preventable accidents, however, people were not being sufficiently protected by the provider.”

Other staff said there were too few of them to always cover annual leave and sickness, while absences at weekends could load pressure on other carers, the report continued.

People cared for by the firm felt most staff had the skills required to support them – but where they lacked mental capacity, inspectors said ‘decisions were not always made on their behalf in their best interests’.

Medicines records were often ‘incomplete’ and people might not have received everything they required, inspectors said.

The report added: “Managers we spoke with were not able to confirm that everyone had received their medicines as prescribed due to poor recording and medicines management systems.”

The provider was rated inadequate. Its effectiveness, the way it cared and responsiveness were all found to ‘require improvement’.

Director of Homebased Care, Nicola Walker, said the firm is appealing the rating.

She said: “We do not believe it reflects the service we are providing and on that basis we are challenging it. We have been providing care across Walsall since 2005.

“We have always had a good rating. This was very surprising to us and we are dealing with it through our solicitors.”

As a result of the service being classed as inadequate and placed in special measures, it will be kept under review and, if the CQC has not proposed to cancel its registration by then, will be visited again in six months.