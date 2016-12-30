Wolverhampton care home told to improve on safety after inspection

A care home has been told to improve after inspectors found that the service was ‘not always safe’.

Atholl House, based on Richmond Road, Compton, Wolverhampton, looks after 51 people.

It was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) at the end of September this year.

The CQC published its findings in early December, with the home rated as ‘requiring improvement’.

The summary of the report said: “The service was not always safe.

"People were not always supported by staff who understood people’s risks and were not always providing appropriate care.

"People sometimes had to wait for support from staff as they were often very busy.”

The home provides palliative and end of life care.

It also delivers accommodation for those with physical disabilities.

Those the home cares for are adults both under and over the age of 65.

Inspectors also found the home ‘was not consistently well-led’.

However, the home was rated as ‘good’ in three out of the five key areas.

These were being caring, effective and responsive.

The previous inspection of the home in 2014 showed that it met all the required standards, including respecting and involving people, care and welfare, cleanliness and infection control, complaints and requirements relating to workers.

Manager Antonette Lopez Anciado said: “I think it was a fair report. We know there are areas that need improving and we’re working hard to achieve that.

"We were happy to be rated as ‘good’ in the three areas.

"I think being rated as ‘requiring improvement’ in the well-led area means I need to work on leading the team and the documentation and things like that need improving, which we will do.”