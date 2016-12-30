Revealed: How many times pest control workers were called to your hospital

Hospitals across the region have made more than 800 pest control call-outs over the last five years, new figures have revealed.

In figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request, trusts running hospitals in Walsall, Dudley, Stafford and Birmingham, revealed they have had to make a combined total of 847 call-outs since 2011 in a bid to get pest problems under control.

The figures do not include the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, which did not respond to requests.

The trust with the highest number of call-outs was the University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust, which runs the County Hospital in Stafford.

In total, the trust made 449 call outs, more than half the combined amount, with 158 call-outs made in just one year back in 2011/12.

Since then, the trusts figures have decreased year on year, dropping to 124 in 2012/13, 80 the following year, 62 the year after that and 25 for 2015/16.

The second highest number of call-outs made by a single trust was Birmingham Children’s Hospital NHS Trust, which made 196, reaching a peak of 49 in 2013/14.

In Walsall, a total of 59 call outs were made, with bosses claiming that pests are ‘occasionally’ found on site, ‘despite our best efforts'.

Jane Longden, deputy divisional director of estates and facilities at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, occasionally we may find pests on site. We take any pest control incidents very seriously and have an obligation to our patients and staff to call out pest control whenever such an incident occurs.

“Following a visit from pest control, a report is always completed and if there is anything of clinical significance it is escalated to our infection control department for further investigation.

“The trust has a contract with an external pest control company and all areas are regularly inspected on a routine basis to minimise the risk of activity.”

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust could not supply figures for the first two years, but claimed to have made no call outs in either 2013/14 and 2014/15, before making 20 in 2015/16.

Dr Paul Harrison, acting chief executive of the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust takes pest control very seriously in order to maintain a clean and healthy environment for our patients, visitors and staff.

"We have a pest control manager at the trust who ensures that our pest control programme helps to keep pest incidents to a minimum and that any issues are dealt with immediately.

“We have a continuous programme of inspections in all areas where food is produced or consumed.

“Rigorous checks are carried out every week internally and every month in the external grounds.

"This allows us to detect any issues quickly and eradicate any pests in the appropriate manner.

“During 2015/16, of the 20 call-outs to the trust, 13 were reported with no activity being detected.

“There were seven occasions where garden ants were detected at Corbett Outpatient Centre and Guest Outpatient Centre and were dealt with immediately.”

The Birmingham Women’s NHS Foundation Trust made a total of 52 call outs since 2011, while the University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust made 71.