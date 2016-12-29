Walsall Manor Hospital norovirus outbreak shuts ward

A ward and three bays at Walsall Manor Hospital were closed today after an outbreak of norovirus.

Inspections were today underway to make sure the virus has not spread.

Members of the public were urged by hospital bosses to not visit over the Christmas period after ward four for elderly care was shut last Friday.

Bosses at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust had hoped the ward would be re-opened on December 27, however it remains closed, with a further three bays now closed due to a small number of patients showing symptoms. Two of these bays are in ward 15, general medicine, and one in ward 16 for gastroenterology.

Jayne Ilic, head of communications with the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “People planning to visit a relative or friend in a care home or hospital in Walsall are being urged to stay away if they have experienced sickness and diarrhoea in the previous three days to avoid passing on stomach bugs including norovirus.”