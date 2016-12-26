Winter deaths rise to highest in 15 years across Staffordshire

There were more than 850 deaths in Staffordshire in the winter of 2014/15 – a 69 per cent increase on the year before it, new figures reveal.

The total number of excess winter deaths across the UK during 2014/15 was 43,850 – the highest level in more than 15 years.

The rise has been largely attributed to the failure of the flu vaccine, which experts say was only effective in one in three cases.

Provisional figures for last winter (2015/16) show a drop in the number of winter deaths but there were still 2,600 recorded in the West Midlands.

However, the 2015/16 deaths are still nearly 40 per cent higher than 2013/14.

OFTEC, the trade body for the oil heating industry, said a key contributing factor in the deaths was the high number of people in the UK still living in cold homes.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said rural parts of the county, such as Shropshire, were disproportionately affected because homes were typically older with poorer insulation. There were 860 deaths in Shropshire during 2014/15.

Mr Farrow said: “Every year a significant number of people die unnecessarily as a result of living in a cold home. The shocking increase in the number of excess winter deaths seen over the past two years shows there is still much more that needs to be done to help keep vulnerable people warm.”

Excess winter deaths are defined as the difference between the number of deaths in the winter months (December to March) compared with the previous and following three months.